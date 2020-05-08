|
|
|
BROWN Joyce The family of the late Joyce Brown would like to thank everyone for their lovely messages, cards, sympathy and support.
A special thanks to everyone
who came out to pay their respects on the route to
Stonefall Crematorium and for donations in memory of Joyce to The British Heart Foundation. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Southlands for their kindness and care, the Revd Mike Poole for his comforting service and Lee & Holmes for their support and efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 8, 2020