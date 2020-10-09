|
|
|
Langthorne Joyce Kathleen Of Starbeck
Died 21st September 2020, peacefully at St. Michael's Hospice.
Loved wife of the late Bill,
dear mum of Elaine and
mum-in-law of Mark, much loved grandma of Andrew and Amy.
Lucy enjoyed all her dog chews, thank you grandma. x
Funeral to be held at
Stonefall Crematorium on
Monday 12th October 2020
at 2:20pm. Family flowers only,
if desired, donations to
Leukemia Research and
St Michael's Hospice.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020