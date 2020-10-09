Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Langthorne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Langthorne

Notice Condolences

Joyce Langthorne Notice
Langthorne Joyce Kathleen Of Starbeck

Died 21st September 2020, peacefully at St. Michael's Hospice.

Loved wife of the late Bill,
dear mum of Elaine and
mum-in-law of Mark, much loved grandma of Andrew and Amy.
Lucy enjoyed all her dog chews, thank you grandma. x

Funeral to be held at
Stonefall Crematorium on
Monday 12th October 2020
at 2:20pm. Family flowers only,
if desired, donations to
Leukemia Research and
St Michael's Hospice.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -