|
|
|
MERRINGTON Joyce
(née Spedding) Beloved wife of the late Max, passed away suddenly in Harrogate District Hospital on
4th August 2020 at the age of 87 surrounded by her close family.
Joyce's devoted twin sister Patricia and all her family and friends will miss her smile and fantastic sense of humour. So much to say about this lovely, kind, gentle lady but
not enough time to tell it.
We all miss you so very much Joycie - RIP.
Funeral to be held on at
Stonefall Crematorium Chapel
on Tuesday 18th August 2020
at 1.40pm.
No flowers please.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2020