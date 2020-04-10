Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Stainthorpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Stainthorpe

Notice Condolences

Joyce Stainthorpe Notice
STAINTHORP Joyce
14.05.29 - 01.04.20 Passed away peacefully after a long illness at Bedale
Grange Care Home.
Wife of the late Ken and
loving Mum of Austin, Dorothy, Martyn, Janet & Sammy.
Much loved Granny and Grangran and a dearly loved sister.
Due to the coronavirus there will be a private family cremation only.
Our grateful thanks to all the staff at Bedale Grange for taking great care of our Mum.
Enquiries to
Neil & Sonya Milsted,
Funeral Directors, 01423 885767
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -