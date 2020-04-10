|
STAINTHORP Joyce
14.05.29 - 01.04.20 Passed away peacefully after a long illness at Bedale
Grange Care Home.
Wife of the late Ken and
loving Mum of Austin, Dorothy, Martyn, Janet & Sammy.
Much loved Granny and Grangran and a dearly loved sister.
Due to the coronavirus there will be a private family cremation only.
Our grateful thanks to all the staff at Bedale Grange for taking great care of our Mum.
Enquiries to
Neil & Sonya Milsted,
Funeral Directors, 01423 885767
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2020