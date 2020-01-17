Home

Julie Mather

Julie Mather Notice
Mather Julie 64, sadly passed away
on December 29th at
Salford Royal Hospital after
an accident in the home.
She will be greatly missed by
Phil, Alex, Rachael and David and
all who benefited from her sense
of humour and love of life.
Funeral to be held at
St John the Baptist Church in
Knaresborough, Thursday 23rd
1:30pm, followed by reception
at the Working Men's Club.
Family flowers only with
donations to Salford Royal
Charitable Trust welcome.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020
