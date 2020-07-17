Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Simpson

Notice Condolences

Karen Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Karen Passed away peacefully at home
on 7th July, aged 58 years.
Loving Daughter of the late Joan and Roy Simpson, cherished
twin Sister of Colette.
Service at St John's Parish
Church, Knaresborough on
Monday 27th July at 12 noon.
Due to current circumstances
only 30 invited attendees permitted in Church.
(Please wear bright attire).
Those who would like to pay their respects or send donations for Harrogate Satellite Renal Unit, Harrogate Hospital, c/o
H C Townsend & Son
Tel: (01423) 871110
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -