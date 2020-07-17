|
SIMPSON Karen Passed away peacefully at home
on 7th July, aged 58 years.
Loving Daughter of the late Joan and Roy Simpson, cherished
twin Sister of Colette.
Service at St John's Parish
Church, Knaresborough on
Monday 27th July at 12 noon.
Due to current circumstances
only 30 invited attendees permitted in Church.
(Please wear bright attire).
Those who would like to pay their respects or send donations for Harrogate Satellite Renal Unit, Harrogate Hospital, c/o
H C Townsend & Son
Tel: (01423) 871110
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 17, 2020