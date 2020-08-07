Home

SIMPSON Karen Colette wishes to sincerely
thank all relatives, friends and neighbours, staff at Marks and Spencer's for all their kind messages of sympathy, flowers,
cards of condolence,
kindness and support.
Grateful thanks to Reverend Sarah Feaster for her excellent, heartening and comforting service, the District and Macmillan Nurses for their kind care and attention and for the generous donations for the Renal Satellite Unit HDH (over £1,200)
received during Colette's recent sad bereavement.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 7, 2020
