BELL Kathleen (Formerly of
Alwoodley Park, Leeds)
On 17th January 2020 peacefully in Harrogate Hospital, aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved wife of David,
much loved mum of Carol,
Robin, Michael and Stephen,
a dear mother-in-law
and loving grandma.

Funeral service at
All Saints Church, Spofforth
on Friday 31st January
at 12 noon followed by
private interment.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Myaware
(Charity connected to Myasthenia)
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 24, 2020
