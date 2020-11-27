|
Broadbent Kathleen Of Boston Spa, passed away peacefully in hospital on 19th November 2020 aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Wilfred Broadbent, loving mother of Sandra and Diane and a loving gran of Gavin, Caroline and Mark and great-gran of
Charlie and Hayden.
A private funeral service will take place at Harrogate Crematorium on Thursday 3rd December at 1.40pm.
All enquiries please to J.Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors, Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
