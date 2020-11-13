Home

Kathleen Cragg Notice
CRAGG Kathleen Lois Passed away peacefully on
4th November, aged 93 years.

Beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mother to Nick (and Liz), proud grandmother of James, Sarah and Rachel and
great-grandmother to Oliver, Benjamin and Callie.

A private family cremation will be followed by a memorial service
at a later date.

Family flowers only.
Donations in Kath's memory, if desired, to St Cadoc's Church, Raglan and the British Heart Foundation.

Any further details from
Ted Williams & Sons,
tel: 01873 840570
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2020
