Kathleen Hodgson

Kathleen Hodgson Notice
Hodgson Kathleen Mary
née Herrington Of Boston Spa, passed away peacefully at home on
29th October 2020,
aged 89 years.

Beloved wife of the late
John Percy Hodgson,
dearly loved mum of Jeanette, David, Christine, Christopher, Jayne and Peter, also dearly loved gran, nana and great-gran.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her, a lovely
and inspirational lady.

A private family cremation
will take place at
York Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th November at 1.00pm.

All enquiries please to
J.Wilson & Sons, Funeral
Directors, Boston Spa,
01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2020
