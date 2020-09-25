|
Jackson Kathleen Mary
née Coates (Kath) Passed away peacefully
on the 14th September 2020
at Bilton Hall Care Home,
aged 88.
Wife, mother, sister,
grandmother and
great grandmother.
Kath was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time
with her family and friends
(and the scrabble board)
and lived a life in communion
with the world around her,
in a place she loved.
Reunited with Ray,
the love of her life and to whom
she was married for 54 years.
Sincere thanks to the carers at
Elderflower, Bilton Hall and
staff at Harrogate Hospital
who looked after her
selflessly in this difficult time.
The funeral service will take place
under current restrictions.
" Don't cry because it's over,
smile because it happened".
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2020