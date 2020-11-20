|
|
|
STEVENS Keith Bernard Keith sadly passed away
on 12th November 2020,
aged 75 years.
He was a much loved and wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother.
A private service will be held
at Stonefall Crematorium
on 4th December at 1pm.
Keith requested family flowers only with any donations being sent to St Michaels Hospice Harrogate.
Should you wish to make
a donation or leave a tribute
you can do so at
www.keithstevens.muchloved.com
The family would like to thank all the medical and care professionals for all their
support they have given
over the last few months.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2020