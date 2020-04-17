|
Milward Kenneth Griffin Milward Formerly living in Linton, Wetherby, passed away peacefully on 5 April 2020,
aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of the late Betty, much loved dad of Susan and Jane and adored grandpa of Sarah, Emma, Thomas and Jessica.
Private burial to be held at
St Mary's Church, Great Dunmow, with a Celebration of Life to
follow at a later date.
Donations in Ken's memory may be made to Blind Veterans UK c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow, Essex CM6 1XS. Alternatively, please visit our
In Memory pages to make a donation at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020