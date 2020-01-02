|
|
|
Phipps Kevin John Passed away in Freeman's Hospital, Newcastle upon Tyne
on 21st December 2019,
aged 56 years.
Muched loved son of Valerie
and the late Eric Phipps.
Dearly beloved brother of Sally
and brother in law of Mark and
Uncle Babin to Lewis and Bradley.
"Never to be forgotten"
Funeral service to take place on Friday 31st January 2020 at
Christ Church at 2.30pm
followed by a service at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate.
Dress code, bright colours.
Family flowers only, donations may be left in the collection plate to 'Adult Cystic Fibrosis M040'.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020