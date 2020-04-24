|
|
|
Gardiner Leonard Peter 81, died on Friday 10th April at Belmont House Starbeck, Harrogate, following a brief illness.
He leaves behind his wife of
54 years Ann, his son Clifford and partner Heather, daughter Angela, her husband Dirk and his grandson Daniel, his son Laurence and his wife Shirley, his sons Leonard and Raymond.
In his early years, Leonard survived the Blitz in London and as young man he turned the heavy gun at Woolwich Arsenal before national service in Germany and Aden. Upon his return, he became a technical officer in the civil service, married and raised a family. He moved to Harrogate in 1984 and lived in Starbeck for the rest of his life. Leonard loved Jazz, philosophy and socializing.
He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
A private funeral was held
on 21st April.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020