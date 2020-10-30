Home

Lesley Smithson

Lesley Smithson Notice
SMITHSON Lesley Hayley, Wendy and Andrew with all the family sincerely thank relatives and friends for such thoughtful
expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Mum. A special mention to Revd Caitlin for the comforting service. Grateful thanks go to
Dr Bramley and all at the surgery, to doctors, nurses and staff at St James' Hospital and St Michael's Hospice for their dedicated attention.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 30, 2020
