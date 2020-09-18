Home

Leslie Edmondson Notice
Edmondson Leslie Died at York Hospital on
the 5th September 2020
aged 88 years.
Loving and loved husband
of the late Helen, adored dad, grandad, great grandad
and great-great grandad.
He will be missed by all
his family and many friends.
Funeral service will take place
at Stonefall Crematorium
on Monday 21st September.
Due to current restrictions, attendance is strictly limited
and is by invitation only
Further details
McBride and Sons
01423-528500
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2020
