Harrison Leslie On September 9th, 2020, peacefully, aged 86 years.

The dearly loved husband of Rose,
loving Dad of Stephen,
Jacky and Sonia,
a very dear Grandad to Kelly, Tanya, Sammy, Laura and Jolene
and Great Grandad to
William and Lola.

'Forever in our hearts.'

Due to current circumstances
the funeral service will be for immediate family only.
Please hold the family in
your thoughts on
Friday, 2nd October, 2020.

All further enquiries to:
Mr Keith Parlour
Bedale & District Funeral Service
28 Market Place, Bedale, DL8 1EQ
Tel 01677 426185.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2020
