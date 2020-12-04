|
|
|
MATTHEWS Lilian
(Nee Harker) On November 24, 2020, peacefully at Eden Court Nursing Home, Birkenshaw, Bradford,
late of Bilton, Harrogate,
Lilian, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of the
late Ronald and a very dear auntie.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions a private service
and cremation will be
held at Nab Wood Crematorium,
Bradford.
Donations if desired can be
given to Dementia Care
c/o the Private chapel of
Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd.,
470 Great Horton Road,
Bradford BD7 3HR,
www.heyfunerals.co.uk
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2020