Lorna Jackson Notice
JACKSON Lorna Mary On January 27th peacefully
passed away aged 98.
Much loved wife of
the late Walter (Jacko), loving and devoted mum to Jan and Peter,
cherished grandma and
great-grandma.
She will be greatly missed
by all the family.
Funeral service to take place at Harrogate Crematorium on
Friday February 7th at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please. Collection in memory of Lorna may be given at the service and will be donated to the carers at
Harrogate Homecare.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020
