|
|
|
MURTAGH Mally On December 14th peacefully in Belmont Care Home, aged 81.
Beloved Husband of Shirley,
much loved Dad of Julie and Jane and a much loved Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday December 31st at Stonefall Crematorium,
Harrogate at 12.20.
Family flowers only please, donations received in memory
of Mally will be for
The British Lung Foundation.
Enquiries please to
Chapman Medd, Funeral Directors, Easingwold.
Tel. 01347 821370
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 27, 2019