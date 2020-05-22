|
Collett Margaret 11 May 2020
Died unexpectedly at Meadow View Care Home, Canterbury, formerly from Ripon.
Dearly loved sister, aunt and friend.
The family would like to thank the Care Home for taking such good care of Margaret.
Private funeral, due to COVID restrictions on 3 June.
Anyone wishing to make a charitable donation to the
British Heart Foundation can do so c/o Woollard & Kent Funeral Directors, 122 Wincheap, Canterbury, Kent, CT1 3RS.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 22, 2020