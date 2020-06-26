Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lawson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Lawson Notice
Lawson Margaret Elsie
(nee Grainger) Passed away peacefully on
June 20th in hospital,
beloved wife of the late David, mother to Peter, Helen, Scott and Lynne, a much-loved grandma and great grandma.
Forever missed and
treasured by all.
'A right Yorkshire lass' xx
Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received in her memory for the British Heart Foundation and can be forwarded with
all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors
Tel 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -