|
|
|
Lawson Margaret Elsie
(nee Grainger) Passed away peacefully on
June 20th in hospital,
beloved wife of the late David, mother to Peter, Helen, Scott and Lynne, a much-loved grandma and great grandma.
Forever missed and
treasured by all.
'A right Yorkshire lass' xx
Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received in her memory for the British Heart Foundation and can be forwarded with
all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors
Tel 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 26, 2020