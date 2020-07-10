|
|
|
Lawson Margaret Elsie
(Nee Grainger) Peter, Helen, Scott, Lynne and all the family wish to thank all friends, neighbours, and relatives for their kind expressions of sympathy received following the sad loss
of a dear mother, grandma
and great grandma.
Special thanks to
Lay Reader Jane Spooner
for a lovely comforting service.
Grateful thanks to all
who gave donations to
The British Heart Foundation
in memory of Elsie.
'A right Yorkshire Lass'
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 10, 2020