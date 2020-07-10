Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lawson

Notice

Margaret Lawson Notice
Lawson Margaret Elsie
(Nee Grainger) Peter, Helen, Scott, Lynne and all the family wish to thank all friends, neighbours, and relatives for their kind expressions of sympathy received following the sad loss
of a dear mother, grandma
and great grandma.

Special thanks to
Lay Reader Jane Spooner
for a lovely comforting service.

Grateful thanks to all
who gave donations to
The British Heart Foundation
in memory of Elsie.
'A right Yorkshire Lass'
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 10, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -