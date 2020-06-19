|
|
|
Manning (nee Southcote)
DR Margaret Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at
home after a long illness.
Loving and much loved wife of Peter, best friends for 60 years, married for 54 years,
mother of Elizabeth and Richard, nan to Sophie and Fabian,
mother-in-law of John and Janet and sister of David.
A much loved, respected
and caring retired GP
and friend to many.
Private family funeral, Celebration of Margaret's life to be arranged.
Donations to Children's Society
and Christian Aid.
All enquiries to
Hubert Swainson Funeral Directors,
01423 504571.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 19, 2020