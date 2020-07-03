Home

Margaret Manning

Notice

Margaret Manning Notice
MANNING Dr. Margaret Elizabeth Peter, Liz and Richard have been overwhelmed by the expressions of support, sympathy and condolence received from family friends, colleagues and neighbours following Margaret's passing. Special thanks to Dr. F C Buckley, Herriot and St. Michael's Hospice Homecare Team, Community Nurses and Sir Robert Ogden MacMillan Centre for their meticulous care which enabled Margaret to die at home, peacefully, with her family beside her. Thanks also to Rev. Simon Dowson for his spiritual care and conducting a comforting yet uplifting service, and to 'Swainsons' for the funeral arrangements.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 3, 2020
