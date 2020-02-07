|
|
|
Marshall Margaret Eileen
(formerly Graham)
(née Ryder) January 27th 2020,
peacefully in hospital surrounded by her family, Margaret Eileen Marshall of Grewelthorpe near Ripon, much loved mam of Trevor, Nigel, Angela, Janet and Sally, mother-in-law of Shirley,
Margaret and Paul, a treasured nan and great-nan.
Service and interment at
St James' Church, Grewelthorpe on Wednesday February 12th
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2020