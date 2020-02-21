|
Marshall Margaret Eileen The family of Margaret wish to convey sincere thanks to relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions of condolence received during their sad bereavement, also those who attended at St James' Church, Grewelthorpe and all who made donations in her memory.
Special thanks to Liz Jarvis for her words of comfort. Grateful thanks to doctors, nurses and staff on Byland Ward at Harrogate Hospital for their kindness and attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020