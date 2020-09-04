|
|
|
SUNLEY Margaret Passed away peacefully at Wetherby Manor Nursing Home on August 22nd, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of Keith, much
loved mum of Graham and Steven and proud grandma of Joshua, Rebecca, Hayley and Chris.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will be
held at Harrogate Crematorium
on Thursday 10th September
at 2:20pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers in
memory of Margaret may be
made online for the benefit of
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2020