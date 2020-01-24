|
|
|
TEASE Margaret
(née Jackson) January 14th 2020,
unexpectedly and peacefully
in hospital, aged 75 years,
Margaret Tease of Ripon
(formerly of Houghton-le-Spring and Durham), beloved wife of Charles, much loved mother
and grandmother.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Wednesday January 29th
at 3.40pm.
No flowers by request, if desired, donations in memory for
The Intensive Care Unit
at Harrogate Hospital.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 24, 2020