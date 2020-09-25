Home

Margaret Watts Notice
WATTS Margaret Elizabeth (Maggie) September 9th peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital surrounded by her family,
aged 88 years, late of Boroughbridge.
Maggie, beloved wife of the
late Eric Watts, dear mother of Kevin, David, Garry, and Linda,
and a much loved grandma,
great-grandma and dear
sister of Cynthia.
A private family funeral service
will take place at Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate.
Special thanks to all the staff at Berwick Grange Care Home for
all their kind care and attention.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2020
