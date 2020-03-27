Home

Margaret Wilson Notice
WILSON Margaret Ann (Known to all as Ann.)
Passed away peacefully, at
Vida Hall Care Home, on
March 17th aged 82.
Beloved mum of Mark and Kate and much-loved gran to
Sam and Helena.
You were so brave, Mum. Unfortunately, there will be a family funeral only given the current situation. Family flowers only please, but any donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be gratefully received c/o
Hubert Swainson Funeral Services Ltd, 39 Franklin Road, Harrogate, HG1 5ED Tel 01423 504571 or via Ann's JustGiving page:
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/annwilsonmemorial
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020
