WILSON Margaret Ann (Known to all as Ann.)
Passed away peacefully, at
Vida Hall Care Home, on
March 17th aged 82.
Beloved mum of Mark and Kate and much-loved gran to
Sam and Helena.
You were so brave, Mum. Unfortunately, there will be a family funeral only given the current situation. Family flowers only please, but any donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be gratefully received c/o
Hubert Swainson Funeral Services Ltd, 39 Franklin Road, Harrogate, HG1 5ED Tel 01423 504571 or via Ann's JustGiving page:
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/annwilsonmemorial
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020