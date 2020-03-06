|
|
|
Spearman Maria The family of Maria sincerely
thank relatives and friends for such thoughtful expressions of condolence received during their sad bereavement, also those who attended the service and all who made donations in her memory.
Special thanks to Revd Karen Gardiner for her words of
comfort and tribute.
Grateful thanks go to the
manager and team at The Moors Care Centre, Ripon for their dedicated care and attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020