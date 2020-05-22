|
Buttery Marian Ray would like to thank all friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy received, also special thanks to all the Macmillan Nurses and Triage nurses who cared for Marian at home, thanks to all those who paid their respects as the cortege made its way to the Crematorium. Special thanks to the Rev'd Paul Skirrow for his uplifting service and to all who attended and gave donations in memory of Marian to St Michael's Hospice.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 22, 2020