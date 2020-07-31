|
|
|
Crozier Marilyn Jackie would like to thank all family, relatives & friends for the kind expression of condolences, cards, letters & flowers received during her devastating sad loss.
A special thank you to Rachel, Sarah & staff on Nidderdale Ward, Dr Smith & team at CAT Clinic, MDU, ITU, Dr Harris, Mr Mahon & Dr Vani all at Harrogate Hospital. Also kind thanks to The Palliative Care Team, Macmillan nurses & Marie Curie nurses. Also to Auntie Mag, Julie & Uncle Rob.
To everyone who attended the service & lined the streets to say goodbye to Mum, especially friends from Glasgow & Manchester. A total of £380 was raised for Crohns & Colitis UK.
Thank you to Co-operative funeral services for their efficient arrangements & help. Marilyn is now at peace with her late husband David Thomas Crozier. Forever loved.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 31, 2020