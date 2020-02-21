Home

WILSON Marjorie Born 29.7.39. Died 15.2.20.
Peacefully in St Michael's Hospice, after a short illness, aged 80 years.
Loving mother of Lorraine, Graham and Christopher, grandmother of Christopher, Katy, Oliver, Edward, William and Rory and sister of Dorothy.
Service at Harrogate Crematorium on Monday 2nd March at 11.40.a.m. No flowers please. Donations in memory will be given to St Michaels Hospice. The family wish to extend our thanks to all the staff of NHS Farndale Ward and St Michael's Hospice.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020
