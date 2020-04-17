|
Skinner Mary Sadly passed away on
Friday 10th April, aged 91.
Much loved and devoted wife of Bill, married for 70 years. Mother to Gordon, Stewart, Trevor, Heather, Jackie, Lynda and the late Sally Ann, grandmother to thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
Much loved and admired by all she knew. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Special thanks to Berwick Grange Care Home.
Private family funeral at Stonefall Crematorium. A celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020