Thacker Mary Peacefully at
Newlands Care Centre,
Workington, Cumbria on
Sunday 12th January 2020.
Mary aged 98 years, formerly of
Harlow Grange Park, Harrogate.
Wife of the late Leonard Cliff and
the late Harry Thacker and to be
sadly missed by all her family.
Funeral service and cremation
to be held at Distington Hall
Crematorium, Cumbria on
Thursday 23rd January at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired to The Alzheimer's Society
c/o John Sandelands Funeral
Directors, Tel 01900 602753.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020