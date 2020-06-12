Home

G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Wetherby, Leeds)
66 Westgate
Wetherby, West Yorkshire LS22 6NJ
01937 588888
WARDMAN Maureen Of Wetherby.
Passed away at home on
2nd June 2020, aged 85 years.
Much loved wife of the late Michael Owen. Loving mother of Maria, Gail and Anne, mother-in-law to John, Brian and Robert,
grandma to Michael, Simon, James, Christopher and Elizabeth and great grandma of
Leela and Charlie.
A private cremation will take place followed by a memorial service
at a later date.Enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby.
tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 12, 2020
