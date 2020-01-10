|
BEER MAURICE EDWARD January 3rd 2020 peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital,
aged 92 years, of Knaresborough.
Maurice loving husband of Jean, dear father of Jane and Julie and
a much loved father-in-law
and grandpa .
Funeral service will be held at
St John The Baptist Church Knaresborough on Monday
20th January 2020 at 11am followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to The Macular Society and
Church Funds, for which
a collection box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020