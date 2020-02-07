Home

BEER Maurice Edward Jean and family would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone who attended Maurice's funeral service and sent cards and messages of sympathy. To the staff on Byland Ward Harrogate District Hospital and to doctors and staff of Eastgate Surgery, Knaresborough for their support and care.
Thanks also to the Rev Garry Hinchcliffe for a comforting service, and to Whiteley and Leachman Funeral Directors for their help and kindness.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2020
