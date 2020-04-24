Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Green

Notice Condolences

Maurice Green Notice
Green Maurice Milner
(Teabag) Peacefully passed away
at St Michaels Hospice
Monday 20th April after a
short and sudden illness.
Loving husband to the late Jean Carol Green, dad to Wayne and Raymond, father-in-law to Jo, grandad to Amy and Aidan,
and recently great grandad to baby George. Much loved
brother and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by
all the family and friends.
Private family funeral service,
and a celebration of his life will
take place at a later date.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -