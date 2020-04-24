|
Green Maurice Milner
(Teabag) Peacefully passed away
at St Michaels Hospice
Monday 20th April after a
short and sudden illness.
Loving husband to the late Jean Carol Green, dad to Wayne and Raymond, father-in-law to Jo, grandad to Amy and Aidan,
and recently great grandad to baby George. Much loved
brother and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by
all the family and friends.
Private family funeral service,
and a celebration of his life will
take place at a later date.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020