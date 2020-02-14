|
|
|
JACOBS Mavis It is with sadness that we announce that Mavis Jacobs passed away on 3rd February 2020 at St. James Hospital, Leeds, after a short illness.
Mavis was 92 years old.
The funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium,
Wetherby Road, Harrogate, on Monday 17th February at 10.20 am.
No flowers please. If desired donations in memory may be given to Macmillan Cancer Support,
for which there will be a collection after the service.
Please wear something bright.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020