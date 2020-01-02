Home

Maxine McAlpine Notice
McALPINE
Maxine December 21st peacefully in hospital aged 72 years,
Maxine of Harrogate.
A greatly missed aunt and great aunt, and a good friend to all who she came in contact with.
Funeral Service at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate 9.40am Friday 10th January.
Family Flowers only please, donations in memory of
Maxine will be received at the service for Friends of Harrogate District Hospital or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020
