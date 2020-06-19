|
Stoney Melvyn Janet, Andrew, Robert & family would like to thank all friends and relatives for their kind words
of sympathy and cards received
on the sad loss of Melvyn.
A special thank you to David Hoskins for his kindness
and comforting service.
Under the current circumstances we were overwhelmed by the people who stood to pay their respects. A celebration of Melvyn's life will be held at a later date. Thanks also to G E Hartley & Son for their support and professionalism.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 19, 2020