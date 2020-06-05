|
CLIPSTON Michael Aged 87 years at
Harrogate District Hospital
on 18th May.
Husband to the late Winifred,
father to Jonathan &
the late Jeremy,
father-in-law to Lisa &
grandpa to Lloyd & Emilia -
colleague & friend
to so many more.
Family cremation -
remembrance service will
be arranged when
conditions allow.
Please give generously in memory of Mike with reference
'SROMC' (Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre) to
Harrogate District Hospital
https://hhcc.co.uk/donate/.
All enquiries & donations
can also be forwarded to
Hubert Swainson Funeral Services
- 01423 504571.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 5, 2020