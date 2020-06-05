Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Clipston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Clipston

Notice Condolences

Michael Clipston Notice
CLIPSTON Michael Aged 87 years at
Harrogate District Hospital
on 18th May.
Husband to the late Winifred,
father to Jonathan &
the late Jeremy,
father-in-law to Lisa &
grandpa to Lloyd & Emilia -
colleague & friend
to so many more.
Family cremation -
remembrance service will
be arranged when
conditions allow.
Please give generously in memory of Mike with reference
'SROMC' (Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre) to
Harrogate District Hospital
https://hhcc.co.uk/donate/.
All enquiries & donations
can also be forwarded to
Hubert Swainson Funeral Services
- 01423 504571.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -