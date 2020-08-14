Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Lowley & Son Ltd
13 Low Skellgate
Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 1BE
01765 602294
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fishburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Fishburn

Notice

Michael Fishburn Notice
FISHBURN Michael
(Mick) Lynda with Kirsty, Andrew and Kim and all the family wish to convey heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions on condolence, cards and flowers received on the sad loss of Michael.
Thank you to the minster for the service of comfort and tribute.
Special thanks go to all at
Dr Ingram and Partners,
to Pauline and Sara, the domino players and Thursday ladies
who have supported us both
over the years.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -