FISHBURN Michael
(Mick) Lynda with Kirsty, Andrew and Kim and all the family wish to convey heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions on condolence, cards and flowers received on the sad loss of Michael.
Thank you to the minster for the service of comfort and tribute.
Special thanks go to all at
Dr Ingram and Partners,
to Pauline and Sara, the domino players and Thursday ladies
who have supported us both
over the years.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2020