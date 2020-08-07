|
HARGREAVES Michael James Passed away peacefully at home on 29th July 2020 aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of 64 years to Joyce, devoted dad of Anthony, David and Susan, a dear
father-in-law to Debbie and Phil, loving grandad to Claire and Laura.
Due to current circumstances there will be a private interment
at Little Ouseburn.
Donations if desired for Holy Trinity Church, Little Ouseburn
or Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to
H C Townsend & Son
Tel: 871110
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 7, 2020