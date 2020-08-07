Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hargreaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Hargreaves

Notice Condolences

Michael Hargreaves Notice
HARGREAVES Michael James Passed away peacefully at home on 29th July 2020 aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of 64 years to Joyce, devoted dad of Anthony, David and Susan, a dear
father-in-law to Debbie and Phil, loving grandad to Claire and Laura.
Due to current circumstances there will be a private interment
at Little Ouseburn.
Donations if desired for Holy Trinity Church, Little Ouseburn
or Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to
H C Townsend & Son
Tel: 871110
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -